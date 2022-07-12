Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Cut by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 793,407 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after acquiring an additional 706,260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 233,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after acquiring an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

