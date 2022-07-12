UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.92. 14,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,977. The firm has a market cap of $484.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.63.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.76.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.