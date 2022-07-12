UBS Group Increases Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target to €88.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from €87.00 ($87.00) to €88.00 ($88.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

BDRFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($76.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($105.00) to €107.00 ($107.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of BDRFY stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 173,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

