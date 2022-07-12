Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

UBER traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 735,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,068,262. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $199,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

