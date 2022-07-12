Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 6.1% Higher

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $40.94. 51,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,187,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,201 shares of company stock valued at $934,689 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

