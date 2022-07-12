TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on July 29th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SMIF opened at GBX 77 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.32. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 76.40 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £161.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,700.00.
