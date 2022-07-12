TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on July 29th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SMIF opened at GBX 77 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.32. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 76.40 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £161.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,700.00.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (Get Rating)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.