TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,467,000 after acquiring an additional 97,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $122.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day moving average of $157.43. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $115.93 and a 12-month high of $261.71.

