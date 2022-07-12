TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 57,237 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

