TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

FSK opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.