TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

