TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,841 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

COST opened at $498.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.18 and a 200 day moving average of $516.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $404.53 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.