TROY 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27.72 Million (TROY)

TROY (TROY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. TROY has a market cap of $33.87 million and $27.72 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00121576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About TROY

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

