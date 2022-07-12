Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $76.04

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.04 and last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 100087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.
Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34.
Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.
