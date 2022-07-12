Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,617,785.41 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 111,919 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $2,617,785.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,689,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,068,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $413,402.38.

On Thursday, June 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,309,735.16.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00.

Shares of THRY stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,625. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $763.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

