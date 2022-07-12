Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,617,785.41 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 111,919 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $2,617,785.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,689,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,068,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $413,402.38.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,309,735.16.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.
- On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00.
Shares of THRY stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,625. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $763.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
