Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock opened at $558.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

