The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 29th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

