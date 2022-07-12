The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 29th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
