The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NYSE GBX opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $962.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

