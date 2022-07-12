The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.18 Per Share

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Clorox has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 85.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.26. The stock had a trading volume of 52,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.69.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.