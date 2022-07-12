Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $93.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.53.
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after purchasing an additional 964,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after acquiring an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
