Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 30 Per Share

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TEP opened at GBX 2,058.24 ($24.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,756.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,592.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,577.00. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 993.65 ($11.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,085 ($24.80).
