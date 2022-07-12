Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lowered by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

TGT stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.45. 30,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,949. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

