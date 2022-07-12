Tamar Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $614.46 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $621.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

