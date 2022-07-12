Tamar Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Redburn Partners lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

