Tamar Securities LLC Grows Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of RingCentral worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in RingCentral by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in RingCentral by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.57.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.