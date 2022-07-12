Tamar Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,817,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,644,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,894,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after buying an additional 853,316 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,815,000.

EWG stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

