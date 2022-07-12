Tamar Securities LLC Buys 10,922 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 2.2% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $157.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.48 and its 200-day moving average is $153.58. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

