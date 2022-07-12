Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (SNCRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of SNCRL opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66.

