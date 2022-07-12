SVB Leerink Comments on Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eliem Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.