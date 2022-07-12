Strong (STRONG) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Strong (STRONG) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Strong has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $823,929.73 and approximately $269,514.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for $5.96 or 0.00029950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00105979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00017008 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

