StockNews.com Upgrades Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) to “Buy”

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

BAH traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 875,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,939,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

