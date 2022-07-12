StockNews.com Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Hold

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UFCS. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 61,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,150. The firm has a market cap of $869.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.04. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.