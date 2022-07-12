Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 12th (1COV, AIR, ALO, BA, BAS, BCE, BN, BNP, CBK, CCA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 12th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €42.00 ($42.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €180.00 ($180.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €38.00 ($38.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $220.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €67.00 ($67.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €60.70 ($60.70) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €52.00 ($52.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €53.00 ($53.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €45.00 ($45.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €64.30 ($64.30) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.00 ($8.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$118.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €190.00 ($190.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,780 ($44.96) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.60 ($24.60) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.30 ($21.30) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €27.50 ($27.50) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) was given a C$1.14 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$6.00 to C$4.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €36.00 ($36.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €73.00 ($73.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

50904 (GRC.V) (CVE:GRC) was given a C$0.33 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €68.00 ($68.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €27.00 ($27.00) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €66.00 ($66.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 720 ($8.56) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €67.00 ($67.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 52 ($0.62) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €305.00 ($305.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$1.40 to C$1.10.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.50 to C$1.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,400 ($99.90) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$75.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €146.00 ($146.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €180.00 ($180.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,400 ($40.44) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

