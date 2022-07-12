Starbase 24-Hour Volume Hits $553,965.00 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $382,578.44 and approximately $553,965.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

