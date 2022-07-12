SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $93,771.73 and approximately $779.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,430.75 or 0.99954143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00040507 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00208447 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00241414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00108933 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064745 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

