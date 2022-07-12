SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 3.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

