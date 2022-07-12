SnowGem Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

