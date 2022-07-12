Snowball (SNOB) Hits Market Cap of $202,391.41

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $202,391.41 and approximately $788.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00108936 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,703,844 coins and its circulating supply is 5,063,588 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

