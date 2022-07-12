Smoothy Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $61,359.22 and approximately $341,501.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00105979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00017008 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

