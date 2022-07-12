SLF Realisation Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:SLFR)

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SLFR stock traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The stock had a trading volume of 453,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.10. SLF Realisation Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 5.68 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.40 ($0.17).

