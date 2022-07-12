SIX (SIX) Market Cap Hits $18.35 Million

SIX (SIX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. One SIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. SIX has a total market capitalization of $18.35 million and $303,691.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIX has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIX Profile

SIX’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

