Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 158,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 56,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.77. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

