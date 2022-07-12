Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

