Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.18.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.93. The company has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

