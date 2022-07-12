Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,475,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,169,807. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

