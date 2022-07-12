SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 114,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. CWM LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average is $129.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

