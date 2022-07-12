Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €180.00 ($180.00) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SU. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($165.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($200.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU stock traded down €1.38 ($1.38) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €115.86 ($115.86). 684,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($64.88) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($76.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €140.64.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.