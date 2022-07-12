Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 3,780 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,780 ($44.96) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($51.74) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($49.36) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($40.79) to GBX 5,040 ($59.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($33.30) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($55.90) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,038.67 ($48.03).

Shares of Diageo stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.38) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,599.50 ($42.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,813,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,327. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,768.85. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($48.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,638.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,733.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.11) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($9,854.83). Insiders acquired 690 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,790 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

