Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 88 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock worth $9,686,540. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $294.07 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $296.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.