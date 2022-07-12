Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,008 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.19.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.89.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

