Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.8% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,499,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 274.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 56,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

